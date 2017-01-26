These are a few of my favourite beers
This week marks the third anniversary of "First Draught" in The Brandon Sun. In three years, the local beer scene has exploded to the point where many locally owned restaurants and pubs are now serving craft beers in bottle and on tap - including products made in Manitoba.
