The Yard's beer festival will kick off on Friday, February 10 and will showcase over 30 beers

ILKLEY venue, 'The Yard', which is known for its February 'Beer-Fest' has raised the bar this year with a 'Craft beer and Cask festival' sponsored by 'Greene King'. The festival will offer 'Burgers, Beer and Beats!' The festival will kick off on Friday, February 10 and will showcase over 30 beers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.