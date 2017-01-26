The Yard's beer festival will kick off on Friday, February 10 and will showcase over 30 beers
ILKLEY venue, 'The Yard', which is known for its February 'Beer-Fest' has raised the bar this year with a 'Craft beer and Cask festival' sponsored by 'Greene King'. The festival will offer 'Burgers, Beer and Beats!' The festival will kick off on Friday, February 10 and will showcase over 30 beers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC