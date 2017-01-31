The Menzingers drop new song, "Thick as Thieves," new beer, After the Party
As predicted, Philly's favorite punks The Menzingers sold out Kung Fu Necktie in mere minutes yesterday for their album release day party. But they still gave fans a taste of that new album, After The Party , with the release of new track, "Thick as Thieves."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC