the Buzz: Ottawa's Papa John's, The L...

the Buzz: Ottawa's Papa John's, The Limited closes; dog grooming business opens

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The following was posted: "Unfortunately due to events outside our control we will be closing the restaurant at the end of the year." "We have made some great friends over the years and look forward to a new beginning in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec 10 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp... Oct '16 Maggie 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC