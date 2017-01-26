Tenth anniversary of the Ilkley Beer Festival brings town's brewers together
Pictured left to right: Guy Weston , Luke Raven , Adrian Long , Andy Molloy Luke Raven of Ilkley Brewery said: "Seeing as how the creation of the Ilkley Beer Festival led to the resumption of brewing in this fair town, the tenth anniversary of the festival seemed the perfect opportunity for both breweries to work together. We're different breweries, but with the same values and interest in the community.
