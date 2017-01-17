Taranaki hospitality players recognised by beer aficionados
The Society of Beer Advocates or Soba handed out their national awards this week and also recognised regional excellence in terms of the service and range of products offered to customers. Along with best bar, The Hour Glass also took out the title of best restaurant in Taranaki.
