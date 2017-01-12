St Peter's brewery at Bungay toasts t...

St Peter's brewery at Bungay toasts two off-licence deals for its alcohol-free beer

21 hrs ago Read more: East Anglian Daily Times

St Peter's Without, made by Bungay-based St Peter's brewery, will be supplied to all Oddbins' 47 stores across the UK, while Majestic will start selling it locally in East Anglia. "The momentum for St Peter's Without is really starting to build," said brewery chief executive Steve Magnall, who launched the product in August 2016.

