St. Paddy's Beer Fest and 1/2 K Draft Dash Will be the Biggest Party in Genesee County
What is the St. Paddy's Beer Fest and 1/2 K Draft Dash you ask? It will be the biggest St. Paddy's Celebration in the area with beer sampling, live entertainment, and the shortest, most dramatic race you could run! When is the Beer Fest? Friday, March 17th. The Beer Fest is inside the Flint Farmers' Market from 6pm to 10pm.
