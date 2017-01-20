Southwold-based Adnams' Old Ale named by CAMRA as Champion Beer of East Anglia

From left, Anya Ledwith, director of ESHCon, presents the Edie Sustainability Leaders Award for Water Management to Richard Carter, head of finance and sustainability at Adnams, and Benedict Orchard, the brewer's environmental sustainability manager, accompanied by Mark Watson, comedian and event compA©re. Photo: Joe D Miles/Edie Awards Southwold-brewed Adnams Old Ale has been named Champion Beer of East Anglia by the Campaign for Real Ale .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.