Sierra Nevada Brewing recalls bottled beer due to hazard Sierra Nevada Brewing issued a recall in the Midwest, South and East Coast on certain beer Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jOEQXi Sierra Nevada Brewing said Sunday it has issued a recall in the Midwest, South and East Coast of some of its bottled beer after detecting a flaw that could allow glass to break and fall inside. The recall applies to certain varieties of beer in 12-ounce bottles produced at Sierra Nevada's brewery in Mills River, N.C., the brewer said on its website .

