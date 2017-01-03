Shower Beer lets you chug while you s...

Shower Beer lets you chug while you scrub - CNET

It never occurred to me to drink beer in the shower until the moment I heard about Shower Beer, a brew designed to keep you company while you wash your hair and shave your armpits. Apparently, I've been missing out.

Chicago, IL

