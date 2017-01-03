Shower Beer lets you chug while you scrub - CNET
It never occurred to me to drink beer in the shower until the moment I heard about Shower Beer, a brew designed to keep you company while you wash your hair and shave your armpits. Apparently, I've been missing out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC