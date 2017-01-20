Scots alcohol-free beer to help drinkers with new year detox
Innis & None has been created by Scottish craft beer company Innis & Gunn to help those committed to reducing their alcohol consumption this month. The new drink is a 0.0% ABV pale ale containing vitamin C and ginseng, which the maker says will boost the immune system and improve energy levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
