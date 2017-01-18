Saturday Brought New Ways To Buy Beer

Saturday Brought New Ways To Buy Beer

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Beer distributors across Berks and Montgomery counties - in greater Pottstown, Boyertown, Oley, and elsewhere - had the opportunity Saturday to begin offering six-packs and growler refills to their thirsty consumers, thanks to earlier state Legislature passage of changes to Pennsylvania's beverage laws. Sell liquor in shatterproof containers before, during and after professional and amateur athletic events, in the same manner currently permitted for malt or brewed beverage sales; and The legal revisions are intended to make beer, wine and liquor sales more convenient to consumers, Toepel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) 4 hr RGregory0321 76
News Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11) Jan 14 plant on strike 4
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec '16 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC