Robinsons Brewery's Beardo and Mojo craft beers - Product Launch
UK brewery Robinsons has developed two new craft bottled beers as it looks to capitalise on demand for the segment in the country's off-premise. Beardo is described as a "full-bodied golden IPA" and Mojo is a "tropical straw-coloured pale ale".
