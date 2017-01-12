Rivet Catcher is back on the menu as new brewery relaunches iconic beer
Beer lovers have teamed up in a 300,000 new venture in Gateshead which aims to restore Dunston's proud brewing traditions. Paul Minnikin and Mark Forrest have set up The Great North Eastern Brewing Company in premises on Wellington Road where production is already well underway - with plans for a bar, a shop for direct sales and brewery tours to follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC