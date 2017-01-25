Rising beer prices are a side-effect of Brexit, brewers say. Photo: AFP

The spectre of inflation is looming over the British pint, as two major brewers raised the price of beer and the brewing business warned of far larger Brexit-related rises to come. Heineken and Carlsberg have become the latest beer makers to raise prices, following MolsonCoors - maker of Britain's most popular beer, Carling - and ABInBev, which has brands including Budweiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.