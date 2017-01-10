Rick Astley IS gonna give you sup as ...

Rick Astley IS gonna give you sup as singer joins forces with brewery to create his own lager

The 50-year-old Never Gonna Give You Up singer is working with a Danish brewery to create a fruity pilsner lager. The singer, whose was number 1 in 25 countries in 1987 when his first hit came out, said he was a big beer lover and just needed a name for his new ale.

