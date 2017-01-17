Rebel Brewing owner wants to build on brand with 'weird and wonderful' beers
Rebel Brewing in Penryn should be producing beer again by the end of January after it was taken over by new owners last week. The Kernick -based brewery announced its closure just before Christmas, but it has been saved by the owners of Falmouth beer line cleaning company Clear Brew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC