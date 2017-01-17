Rebel Brewing owner wants to build on...

Rebel Brewing owner wants to build on brand with 'weird and wonderful' beers

Rebel Brewing in Penryn should be producing beer again by the end of January after it was taken over by new owners last week. The Kernick -based brewery announced its closure just before Christmas, but it has been saved by the owners of Falmouth beer line cleaning company Clear Brew.

