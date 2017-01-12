Reading to launch craft beer festival
Craft Theory is the name of the one day festival which will be held at South Street Arts Centre on Saturday, April 8. The festival will showcase some of the country's best independent breweries as well as some from across the channel, including Finchampstead's Siren Craft Brew , Bristol's Arbor Ales and Butchers Tears . Guests will have the opportunity to chat to the brewers and music will be a big part of the festival too.
