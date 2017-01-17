Punxsutawney Phil promotes his namesake beer at Pittsburgh brewery
Punxsutawney Phil spent happy hour at Penn Brewery, but he wasn't there to drink. The famous groundhog happily noshed on some kale inside his enclosure while fans drank his namesake beer and snapped photos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Fri
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC