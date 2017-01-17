Police Looking For Man Who Stole Two ...

Police Looking For Man Who Stole Two Pizzas Dressed As Beer Bottle

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Switched

It might seem easy to track down a giant Heineken bottle, but like a beer that's been open for six hours, the search seems to have gone flat. Authorities are hoping to nab the giant Heineken right in the bud by releasing a photo of the pizza thief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... Fri Erin 1
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Wed RGregory0321 76
News Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11) Jan 14 plant on strike 4
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec '16 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 278,110,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC