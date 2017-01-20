PICTURES: Antarctic scientist swaps seals and penguins for New Year at home with beer and football
AFTER spending more than a year with seals and penguins in the sub-Antarctic, an Oxfordshire scientist has celebrated the New Year with friends and family in his home village. Jamie Coleman, a higher predator biologist with the British Antarctic Survey from Islip, spent 14 months on the island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic, flying back to enjoy the festive season with a pint of ale and football on TV.
