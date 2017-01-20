PICTURES: Antarctic scientist swaps s...

PICTURES: Antarctic scientist swaps seals and penguins for New Year at home with beer and football

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

AFTER spending more than a year with seals and penguins in the sub-Antarctic, an Oxfordshire scientist has celebrated the New Year with friends and family in his home village. Jamie Coleman, a higher predator biologist with the British Antarctic Survey from Islip, spent 14 months on the island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic, flying back to enjoy the festive season with a pint of ale and football on TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec 10 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp... Oct '16 Maggie 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,451 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,675

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC