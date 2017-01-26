PHOTOS: New Southampton pub focusing on local beer throws open its doors
The London Road Brew House in Southampton has its own micro-brewery and also serves a range of guest brews. The Brewhouse, part of the London-based City Pub Company chain, opened its doors following a refurbishment of the premises, formerly home to Varsity, which closed in January 2016.
