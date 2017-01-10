Original Gravity Turns Beer into Music at Lamplighter Brewery in Cambridge
On February 9, Original Gravity turns beer into music... and back again! Join us at Lamplighter Brewing in Cambridge, the newest taproom north of the river. Two months ago, we sat composer Andy Vores down with Tyler Fitzpatrick of Lamplighter to taste their signature beers before they opened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC