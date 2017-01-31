One For the Road: Mike Hunsaker's Last Beer at Fat Head's Brewery

A little over two years ago, Chicago-born brewer Mike Hunsaker left the Midwest to become one of the finest brewers in Portland, at Ohio-born brewery Fat Head's . Within months, the outpost's tap list began to fill up with Hunsaker's local-hopped creations, including a Semper FiPA we blind-voted the best IPA in Portland city limits .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.