Nordic ski center opening at St. Lawrence golf course; opening weekend Jan. 12 to 14
Finishing touches are being completed and opening weekend events have been planned. Now, the new Nordic ski center next to the Best Western just needs snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
