No Pants Subway Ride brings out bold ...

No Pants Subway Ride brings out bold New Yorkers on freezing day

9 hrs ago

Below-freezing temperatures did not deter daring straphangers from stripping to their skivvies Sunday for the annual No Pants Subway Ride. Chris Gohr, 47, was among a group of 25 pantsless riders who hopped aboard an N train at the Astoria Blvd. stop in Queens.

Chicago, IL

