NJ brewery honors Villanova University's 175th anniversary
The co-owners of New Jersey's Cape May Brewing Company are honoring the 175th anniversary of their alma mater with a uniquely named commemorative brew. KYW-TV reports the Jersey shore-based microbrewery is releasing its "Demisemiseptcentennial Ale" on Jan. 25 to celebrate the founding of Villanova University.
