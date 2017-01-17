NJ brewery honors Villanova University's 175th anniversary

The co-owners of New Jersey's Cape May Brewing Company are honoring the 175th anniversary of their alma mater with a uniquely named commemorative brew. KYW-TV reports the Jersey shore-based microbrewery is releasing its "Demisemiseptcentennial Ale" on Jan. 25 to celebrate the founding of Villanova University.

