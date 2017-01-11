New Richmond Beer Trail is ready to b...

New Richmond Beer Trail is ready to be explored

There is no shortage of trails to explore in the region, and now locals and visitors alike can hop on the Richmond Beer Trail, which unites all 23 local craft breweries. Not too long ago there were only a handful of local breweries, but the past six years has brought a "malt-rush."

