New Manlius pub offers craft beer, grilled cheese with a twist
A new pub offering craft beer, wine, nitro coffee and specialty grilled cheese sandwiches has opened in the village of Manlius. "All Who Wander" opened after Thanksgiving at 315 Fayette St. in the Manlius plaza which now houses Anytime Fitness.
