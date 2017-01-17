New brewery in Derby to join rapidly expanding industry
From left; Owners John Walsh, of Orange, and brothers Bill and Mark daSilva, of Shelton, are working to open their Bad Sons Beer Company brewery and tasting room at 249 Roosevelt Drive in Derby, Conn. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
