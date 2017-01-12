New Braunfels brewery draws complaint over - Shiva' beers
The label of the New Braunfels Brewing Company beer called Shiva's Tears, which has come under fire from an Hindu activist over its use of the Hundu deity's name. The label of the New Braunfels Brewing Company beer called Shiva's Tears, which has come under fire from an Hindu activist over its use of the Hundu deity's name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC