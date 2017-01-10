More options for purchasing beer beginning next week

A new law takes effect on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that will allow retail beer distributors in Pennsylvania to sell single bottles, refillable growlers, six-packs and mixed six packs, in addition to 12-packs, cases, and kegs they currently sell. The official wording of the new law reads: "Allowing distributor licensees to sell malt or brewed beverages in any amount to a unlicensed customer for off-premises consumption.

