More options for purchasing beer beginning next week
A new law takes effect on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that will allow retail beer distributors in Pennsylvania to sell single bottles, refillable growlers, six-packs and mixed six packs, in addition to 12-packs, cases, and kegs they currently sell. The official wording of the new law reads: "Allowing distributor licensees to sell malt or brewed beverages in any amount to a unlicensed customer for off-premises consumption.
