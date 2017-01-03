Moosehead backs away from opening sma...

Moosehead backs away from opening small-batch brewery in Saint John

15 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Moosehead Breweries says it's no longer going ahead with plans to build a small-batch brewery on the waterfront in Saint John, N.B. In June, the company said it was looking for a building to house the brewery, which was also to include a tap room and retail outlet. Moosehead says it reached the decision after a re-evaluation of the overall project costs.

