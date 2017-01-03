Moosehead backs away from opening small-batch brewery in Saint John
Moosehead Breweries says it's no longer going ahead with plans to build a small-batch brewery on the waterfront in Saint John, N.B. In June, the company said it was looking for a building to house the brewery, which was also to include a tap room and retail outlet. Moosehead says it reached the decision after a re-evaluation of the overall project costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pikes Pub: Rising cost of Colorado brewfests sp...
|Oct '16
|Maggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC