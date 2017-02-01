Microbrewer in Tochigi targets niche market with craft beers

A businessman in Tochigi Prefecture is showing how anyone can enter the microbrewery market and make a wide variety of flavored beers in very small amounts, something made possible under tax law deregulation. Sadao Yokosuka, 51, operates a tiny brewery in Utsunomiya, where a 70-centimeter-high brewing pot stands in the space of a typical Japanese home kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.