Local breweries selected to run bars at new winter beer festival in Norwich
Four local brewers will run headline brewery bars at one of the UK's largest beer festivals set to be held in Norwich. The National Winter Ales Festival, which is run by the Campaign for Real Ale and is home to more than 300 real ales, ciders, perries and international beers, will be taking place next month at the iconic venue The Halls.
