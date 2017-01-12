Local breweries selected to run bars ...

Local breweries selected to run bars at new winter beer festival in Norwich

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Evening News

Four local brewers will run headline brewery bars at one of the UK's largest beer festivals set to be held in Norwich. The National Winter Ales Festival, which is run by the Campaign for Real Ale and is home to more than 300 real ales, ciders, perries and international beers, will be taking place next month at the iconic venue The Halls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec '16 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC