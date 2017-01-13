KFC to sell Tsingtao beer in China?
US fast food giant KFC could be teaming up with Chinese beer company Tsingtao to distribute beer at its outlets in China, Chinese media reports have suggested. The specially packaged Tsingtao beer series will be sold in Shandong and Henan provinces first, two main markets for Tsingtao beer, Chinese language newspaper Beer Daily reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec 10
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Yuengling goes for Trump
|Nov '16
|Spam sammich
|2
|Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ...
|Nov '16
|HIS-101
|1
|5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC