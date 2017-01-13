Keurig Is Working on a DIY Beer-Maker

2 hrs ago Read more: Grub Street

After crashing and burning with its DIY soda concept, Keurig has just announced it's partnering with Anheuser-Bush InBev to create the "in-home booze maker" of American consumers' dreams. Neither company is offering substantive details just yet, but the effort will require at least 50 employees in a still-unnamed R&D venture tasked with inventing an appliance that can They're "still researching" how to make this device, as CNN notes, so it's unclear what it'll look like or, frankly, even do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grub Street.

Chicago, IL

