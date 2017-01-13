Keurig Is Working on a DIY Beer-Maker
After crashing and burning with its DIY soda concept, Keurig has just announced it's partnering with Anheuser-Bush InBev to create the "in-home booze maker" of American consumers' dreams. Neither company is offering substantive details just yet, but the effort will require at least 50 employees in a still-unnamed R&D venture tasked with inventing an appliance that can They're "still researching" how to make this device, as CNN notes, so it's unclear what it'll look like or, frankly, even do.
