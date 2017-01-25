Japan's beer imports hit record low

Japan's beer imports dropped 2.6% in 2016 to 414.76 million cases, hitting a record low for the 12th straight year, according to data released by five major Japanese brewers. In Japan, beer is cast into three categories based on malt content, namely beer , and ' happoshu ' and the beer-like beverage called 'hodgepodge'.

