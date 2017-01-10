January overflows with winter beer re...

January overflows with winter beer releases from Austin breweries | Liquid

Uncle Billy's latest seasonal is the third beer in the brewpub's farm-to-keg series featuring locally made ingredients. Although the temperature is heating back up to the low-80s this week, it's still the season for dark beers - and Austin brewpubs and breweries are responding with an array of porters, stouts, barrel-aged brews and beers with winter flavors.

