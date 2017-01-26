Investors back out of brewery after o...

Investors back out of brewery after ownera s attack on Womena s March goes viral

Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar in midtown had been scheduled to partner with Twelve Round Brewing in East Sacramento, but the restaurant's owners were put off by Twelve Round's owner as he posted social media comments critical of the Women's March held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Three co-owners of the restaurant Red Rabbit surrendered their minority ownership stake at Twelve Rounds Brewing and said the beer would not be served at their bustling midtown eatery and bar after brewery founder Daniel Murphy's diatribes on Facebook touched off an angry backlash.

Chicago, IL

