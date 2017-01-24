Indoor beer halls across America
Indoor beer halls across America Toast to communal tables and toasty atmospheres at indoor beer halls for winter imbibing. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2knOzRw Seattle's Queen Anne Beerhall brings people together at community tables over German, Belgian and Pacific Northwest beers and food.
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
