How UConn does the Super Bowl
Whether you're a football fan or not, you're going to that party and eating those wings and nachos, you're watching the commercials and halftime show, and you're all going to talk about it on Monday morning. Celebrating the Super Bowl in college can be a bit of a challenge if you're not old enough to go to the bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC