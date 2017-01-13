Hoppin' Frog ale gets hat tip from Pennsylvania beer writer
A Pennsylvania beer writer ended his year by including a Northeast Ohio ale among his 25 favorites of 2016, and it's not the usual Northeast Ohio beer discovery. Todd Shaner, a sports layout editor for philly.com , has been writing about beer for more than 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
