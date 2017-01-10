Honcho fills a niche in Los Altos with low-proof cocktails and craft beers.
Videos are projected on the rear wall of Honcho, a wine and craft beer bar that closed out 2016 by celebrating its first anniversary in Los Altos. Honcho, the bar Rod Newman opened in downtown Los Altos in late 2015, is a great place for people who want a taste of cocktail culture without being overwhelmed by high-proof spirits.
