Historic Beer Birthday: James Watt
Today is the birthday of James Watt , not the BrewDog co-founder, but the "Scottish inventor, mechanical engineer, and chemist who improved on Thomas Newcomen's 1712 Newcomen steam engine with his Watt steam engine in 1781, which was fundamental to the changes brought by the Industrial Revolution in both his native Great Britain and the rest of the world. While working as an instrument maker at the University of Glasgow, Watt became interested in the technology of steam engines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brookston Beer Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|13 hr
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|BillyD
|125
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC