Historic Beer Birthday: James Watt

Historic Beer Birthday: James Watt

Today is the birthday of James Watt , not the BrewDog co-founder, but the "Scottish inventor, mechanical engineer, and chemist who improved on Thomas Newcomen's 1712 Newcomen steam engine with his Watt steam engine in 1781, which was fundamental to the changes brought by the Industrial Revolution in both his native Great Britain and the rest of the world. While working as an instrument maker at the University of Glasgow, Watt became interested in the technology of steam engines.

Chicago, IL

