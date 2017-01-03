Historic Beer Birthday: Gottlieb Heileman
Today is the birthday of Gottlieb Heileman . He was born "in Kirchheim unter Teck, WA1 4rttemberg, Germany" and the founder of the G. Heileman Brewing Company in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in 1858 Brewer.
