Happy New Beer

Happy New Beer

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

And now, for something completely differenta to pay homage to the time you likely have off work to celebrate the holidays, and to help you usher in days which are incrementally longer, I have devoted this column to sampling dark, rich winter beers from breweries across Colorado that you can find at local liquor stores like Molly's, Cask and Craft, Bogeys or Argonaut Liquors. This beer tasted like biscuit malt, with a moderate bitterness, light aroma of hops and yeast and a lovely red color, all redolent of a classic English Extra Special Bitter style beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11) Jan 14 plant on strike 4
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec '16 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC