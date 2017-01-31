Guinness beer to be brewed in Baltimore County
It's been brewed in Ireland for centuries, and come this fall, it could be brewed in the Maryland. Guinness beer's parent company has big plans for a site in Baltimore County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in...
|Nov '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC