Good Beer Guide 2017: 14 Newcastle ci...

Good Beer Guide 2017: 14 Newcastle city centre pubs feature in new edition

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

Published by The Campaign for Real Ales the guide professes to lead readers to great pubs serving great beers It's seen as the bible of where to go for a decent pint and the Good Beer Guide 2017 makes pleasing reading for 14 pubs in Newcastle city centre who have all made it in. The book, now in its 44th edition, contains an huge list and reviews of the best pubs and breweries in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec '16 silly rabbit 1
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Nov '16 BillyD 125
News Sampling mischievous beers at Hijinx Brewing in... Nov '16 silly rabbit 1
News Yuengling goes for Trump Nov '16 Spam sammich 2
News Beer Drinkers Lash Out Against Yuengling After ... Nov '16 HIS-101 1
News 5 Ways Yeast Will Help Save Lives Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC