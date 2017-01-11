Good Beer Guide 2017: 14 Newcastle city centre pubs feature in new edition

Published by The Campaign for Real Ales the guide professes to lead readers to great pubs serving great beers It's seen as the bible of where to go for a decent pint and the Good Beer Guide 2017 makes pleasing reading for 14 pubs in Newcastle city centre who have all made it in. The book, now in its 44th edition, contains an huge list and reviews of the best pubs and breweries in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.